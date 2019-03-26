Good Guy Keanu Reeves Helps Out Fellow Passengers After Plane Makes Emergency Landing
Keanu Reeves can't stop proving why he's the coolest guy in Hollywood.
Earlier in the week, Reeves was on a commercial flight from San Francisco to Southern California when they had to make an emergency landing in Bakersfield, CA. Once on the ground, passengers began to wonder how they were going to make it to Los Angeles.
One fellow passenger, Brian Rea who is a freelance cartoonist, documented everything that took place. "So I got on a plane w/ Keanu…He was very pleasant. Took photos, talked about latest project w/ 2 very enthusiastic airline employees. We boarded—He sat 2 rows up. I fell asleep. Then all of a sudden…Our plane w/ Keanu was diverted to Bakersfield," Brian said. "They just announced we may be taking…a bus."
But unlike a lot of celebs out there, Keanu didn't seek any kind of special treatment. In fact he was helping everyone figure out how they were going to get to their destination.
Eventually it was decided they would be taking a 2 hour van ride into Los Angeles and along the way, Reeves entertained everyone with some interesting facts about Bakersfield.
Hey everyone! There’s been a lot of attention (more than I ever intended) about a recent story I posted about an “adventure“ on a minibus with one of the great humanitarians (and fav actors) of our time. I don’t have anything to add other than that all the passengers were incredibly kind and lovely people, including the folks who took care of us in Bakersfield, CA. Perhaps though, with all this attention we can do some good. In the spirit of what a generous person Mr. Reeves is here are a few charities that I think he would appreciate if you all donate to. If you do have copies of the video (news outlets), please attach links to these charities alongside them. Let’s all do some good. -- I will also post direct links in my stories so you can easily click to each of these. -------- #itssuchaprettyworldtoday www.sickkidsfoundation.com www.standuptocancer.org www.scorefund.org www.wildlifewaystation.org www.coachart.org/get-involved www.coachart.org www.stjude.org www.cityofhope.org/giving
-story via eonline.com