Good Guy Keanu Reeves Helps Out Fellow Passengers After Plane Makes Emergency Landing

Keanu Reeves can't stop proving why he's the coolest guy in Hollywood.

Earlier in the week, Reeves was on a commercial flight from San Francisco to Southern California when they had to make an emergency landing in Bakersfield, CA. Once on the ground, passengers began to wonder how they were going to make it to Los Angeles.

One fellow passenger, Brian Rea who is a freelance cartoonist, documented everything that took place. "So I got on a plane w/ Keanu…He was very pleasant. Took photos, talked about latest project w/ 2 very enthusiastic airline employees. We boarded—He sat 2 rows up. I fell asleep. Then all of a sudden…Our plane w/ Keanu was diverted to Bakersfield," Brian said. "They just announced we may be taking…a bus."

But unlike a lot of celebs out there, Keanu didn't seek any kind of special treatment. In fact he was helping everyone figure out how they were going to get to their destination.

Eventually it was decided they would be taking a 2 hour van ride into Los Angeles and along the way, Reeves entertained everyone with some interesting facts about Bakersfield.

-story via eonline.com