Keanu Reeves And Winona Ryder Might Actually Be Married

During an interview for their upcoming film "Destination Wedding", Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder, realized that they might actually be married in real life.

It was Ryder who first made the realization that they “actually got married in ‘Dracula.’ No, I swear to God I think we’re married in real life.”

“In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest,” she continued. “We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.” This was all news to Reeves who had a hard time remembering the wedding scene with his co-star. “We said yes?” he asked.

To which Ryder responded, “Don’t you remember that? It was on Valentine’s Day.” Reeves' only response was, “Oh my gosh, we’re married.”

However it's a little uncertain if their marriage is binding outside of Romania.

-story via yahoo.com