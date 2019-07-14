Deli Hosted A Fake Orgasm Contest In Honor Of The 30th Anniversary Of 'When Harry Met Sally'

Can you believe one of the best rom-coms of all time just celebrated its 30th anniversary? Time really does fly by.

In honor of ‘When Harry Met Sally’ the iconic diner from the film, Katz Delicatessen hosted what they call the ‘I’ll Have What She’s Having’ contest. Fans of When Harry Met Sally can sign up and all they have to do is fake an orgasm, just like sally did and share it on social media.

Whoever receives the most likes wins a ‘When Harry Met Sally’ prize pack worth $135, included are ingredients to make the deli’s legendary pastrami and turkey sandwiches, along with a commemorative T-shirt, tote bag, a Katz’s sign, and pins.

The owner of Katz, Jack Dell told the New York Post that they now have a sign telling costumers not to bring their kids.

“We may have to put a sign up on the door so people don’t come in with their kids. At least once a week, someone comes into the deli and experiences fake ecstasy at that table.”

Via: People