Kathie Lee Gifford Announces That She’s Leaving The Today Show

Kathie Lee Gifford will say soon say goodbye to NBC’s Today Show, as she will be leaving come April 2019.

Gifford made the announcement during the 4th hour of the show. "I have something to share with everybody, and it's bittersweet as these things always are. I've been here almost 11 years; thought I would stay one year, something happened along the way. I fell in love. And now, when it's our eleventh anniversary, I am going to be leaving the 'Today' show."

"It’s bittersweet, as these things always are…”@kathielgifford announces she will be leaving TODAY on her 11th anniversary in April 2019. pic.twitter.com/YsHIq6c9ev — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 11, 2018

In the past she's mentioned that her reason for staying for so long was that she loved the people she was working with. Now Gifford will now be focusing on other projects, such as an 11-minute film, "The God Who Sees," which is filming in Israel.

NBC President Noah Oppenheim sent out a memo announcing Gifford's departure. Her replacement has yet to be determined, while Gifford’s last day will be on the show will be April 7th.

Kathie Lee has been a part of morning television since 1985 when she was the co-host of ‘LIVE!’ with Regis Philbin. In 2008 she became apart of the Today Show with Hoda Kotb. She won her first Day Time Emmy Award with the Today Show in 2010.

