Kaley Cuoco Says She And Her Husband Don’t Live Together Even After A Year Of Marriage

We’re all different, whatever you and your significant other do works, go for it.

While talking to E! News actress Kaley Cuoco revealed that she and her husband Karl Cook don’t live together even after being married over a year. She said they’d be under the same roof very soon though.

“We’re building our dream house and we’re eventually going to be under the same roof forever. We have a very unconventional marriage, you know. We have different locations that we’re at a lot. We’re not together every single day.”

Cuoco believes that it’s good for the two of them to have some space.

“I think personally it's important. It works well for us. If you want to Instagram shame each other, Instagram shame each other. It just makes life really fun."

The two tied the knot in June of 2018; several of her Big Bang Theory co-stars attended the wedding.

Via: US Magazine