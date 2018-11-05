Justin Bieber Got A Face Tattoo And Nobody Noticed

Nothing says your relationship is going to last forever like a couples tattoos.

Justin Bieber really does love Hailey Baldwin. So much so, he got a couple’s tattoo on his face.

It was recently revealed by celebrity tattoo artist Band Bang, that he gave the rumored newlyweds a couple’s tattoo. Bang Bang, A.K.A Keith McCurdy told Page Six, “They each got a tattoo. Justin’s tattoo is on his face, and I haven’t seen any photos of it — so he’s doing a good job of laying low.”

McCurdy wouldn’t reveal what he inked on Bieber, or it’s significance. McCurdy did mention that the tattoo was located next to his eyebrow and includes little words.

“It’s really thin and delicate. And it’s also not a traditional couples’ tattoo. I don’t want to give away what it is until the press gets a hold of it.” Apparently the couple got their tattoos back in July, and Bieber's is only now being noticed.

This isn’t Bieber's first face tattoo. Back in May of 2016, tattoo artist Jonboy gave the singer a tiny cross near the corner of his left eye.