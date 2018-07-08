Justin Bieber Just Got Engaged To Hailey Baldwin

It looks like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged.

Two people claim to have witnessed Justin pop the question. According to the sources, Justin and Hailey were at a resort restaurant in the Bahamas. At one point, Justin's security had everyone put their phones away. Then JB got on one knee and popped the question in front of everyone.

Another source has also confirmed that the pair did, in fact, get engaged on Saturday.

Justin and Hailey have been dating for about a month.

Via TMZ