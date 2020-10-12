Woman Goes Viral After Ambushing Boyfriend At Work In Wedding Dress And Demanding Marriage

When one person in a relationship wants to get married, and the other doesn’t; things can get very uncomfortable. For one woman in Las Vegas, she apparently couldn’t take not being married anymore, and decided to take matters into her own hands. In the now viral video, the woman shows up to her boyfriend’s work, wearing a wedding dress, and demanded the two get married immediately.

As seen in the viral TikTok video, the woman searched for her boyfriend at a Las Vegas Target, before finding him in the Halloween aisle, and confronting him about marriage. With her was a man dressed in a priest’s outfit, and a woman she claimed to be her bridesmaid. “We’re getting married right now or I’m leaving, I’m out,” the woman says in the video.

The boyfriend seems very confused, and shocked throughout the video, as he apparently had no idea his girlfriend would show up and demand marriage. Since being shared, the video has been viewed over 5 million times. It is unknown if it was a prank, or if the marriage demand was planned in advance, but many online agree; the man probably should have put a ring on it by now.

Via Fox News