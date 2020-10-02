Video Of Woman’s Reaction To Getting New Job Goes Viral

Getting good news is often so exciting; most people can’t help but yell and scream or dance to properly express their joyous feeling. Sometimes people wait until they are alone to let out these bursts of excitement, in order to avoid public embarrassment. Luckily, security cameras caught one woman’s attempt at hiding her reaction to getting a new job and the video quickly went viral.

In the video, a woman is seen calmly walking in the parking lot, between two cars, before letting out a quick burst of dance moves, showing her excitement at getting a new job. The video was shared by someone at the Spot Sports Bar and Grill in Decatur, Georgia saying “So I just hired this young girl and this was her response." The views have piled in since, with many congratulating the new hire.

Luckily the woman in the video was cool with her new viral fame, commenting on the video “Lmaoo! I Had To Do It! I Thought Nobody Saw! I Was Wrong. Thank You Tho!" It is unknown when she will start working, or what role she will be in, but her new career is off to a great start.

Via LAD Bible