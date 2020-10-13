Woman Returns Stolen Artifacts After 15 Years Claiming It Led To Curse

While on vacation, tourists are often on the lookout for the perfect souvenir to remember their trip. However, sometimes places ask guests not take anything with them, not only in hopes to preserve the area, but to protect visitors as well. One traveler learned that the hard way, as she recently returned five artifacts she stole during a trip to Pompeii, that she claims led to a curse.

The Canadian woman recently sent two white mosaic tiles, two pieces of amphora vase and a piece of ceramic wall to the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, after taking them on a trip in 2005. “I wanted to have a piece of history that couldn't be bought," the woman wrote in a letter explaining her theft.

Since returning with the items, the woman claims to have had two bouts of breast cancer, resulting in a double mastectomy, along with financial troubles. According to the park, she is not the first to return stolen artifacts from the park. While it’s nice to have a souvenir, it may be better to just buy something from the fist shop instead.

