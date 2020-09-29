Wine Maker Besa Mi Vino Introduces New Line Inspired By Disney Classic ‘Hocus Pocus’
The ‘Hocus Pocus’ Wine Comes in Rosé And White Wine
Every Halloween fan has a favorite spooky movie to get them in the holiday spirit. While most turn to horror films as Halloween approaches, many can’t help but feel nostalgic for the Disney Halloween classic ‘Hocus Pocus.’ Now, a wine maker has released a line of ‘Hocus Pocus’ inspired wines to help fans get into the fall spirit.
Something wicked this way comes -- We’re excited to announce our partnership with the New York Restoration Project — right now at nyrp.org you can shop an assortment of curated products with all sales benefiting community parks and gardens throughout NYC. We’ve conjured up this wine exclusively in support of @nyrp and it’s only available for a limited time. Link in bio to get ‘em while they last and see all the other magical things in the shop... #nyrp #nyrphulaween #spooktacular @augustuncommon @tattly @iwcandyus @sweetnsaucyshop @sweettoothfairy @drinkbesa
Wine maker Besa mi Vino teamed up with beverage and design shop Eliqs to come up with the line of ‘Hocus Pocus’ inspired wines. The new wine comes in two varieties, rosé And white wine, with each having a 12.5% ABV. Each can had a different image of one of the three Sanderson sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.
The can inspired by Bette Midler’s character reads, “I put a spell on you, and now you’re wine!” while the Sarah Jessica Parker can says ““My lucky rose! Just where I left it.” A six pack of the ‘Hocus Pocus’ win sells for $36 but they are selling out fast. Hopefully they restock so fans don’t have to store the canned wine for a year in anticipation for Disney+’s upcoming ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel.
Via Fox News