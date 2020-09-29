Wine Maker Besa Mi Vino Introduces New Line Inspired By Disney Classic ‘Hocus Pocus’

Every Halloween fan has a favorite spooky movie to get them in the holiday spirit. While most turn to horror films as Halloween approaches, many can’t help but feel nostalgic for the Disney Halloween classic ‘Hocus Pocus.’ Now, a wine maker has released a line of ‘Hocus Pocus’ inspired wines to help fans get into the fall spirit.

Wine maker Besa mi Vino teamed up with beverage and design shop Eliqs to come up with the line of ‘Hocus Pocus’ inspired wines. The new wine comes in two varieties, rosé And white wine, with each having a 12.5% ABV. Each can had a different image of one of the three Sanderson sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

The can inspired by Bette Midler’s character reads, “I put a spell on you, and now you’re wine!” while the Sarah Jessica Parker can says ““My lucky rose! Just where I left it.” A six pack of the ‘Hocus Pocus’ win sells for $36 but they are selling out fast. Hopefully they restock so fans don’t have to store the canned wine for a year in anticipation for Disney+’s upcoming ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel.

Via Fox News