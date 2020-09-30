Wildlife Park Forced To Move Parrots After They Kept Swearing At People

Parrots’ having the ability to mimic words is an incredible attribute, yet in the end all anyone wants to hear is the bird repeating something inappropriate. Visitors to a wildlife park in the UK got to experience this first hand recently, as newly donated parrots were apparently cursing up a storm. The wildlife park was forced to move the parrots as they wouldn’t stop swearing at visitors.

Five foul-mouthed parrots have been removed from public view at a British wildlife park after they started swearing at customers https://t.co/PYBf8VdEYj — CNN (@CNN) September 29, 2020

Just days after the five parrots were donated to the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park in eastern England; the staff learned their previous owners must have had some foul mouths. "It just went ballistic, they were all swearing. We were a little concerned about the children," said the venue's chief executive Steve Nichols. Though the five birds all had different owners, they seemed to get on the same page once quarantined together.

The African grey parrots, named Eric, Jade, Elsie, Tyson and Billy, were a big hit for most visitors. “They literally, within a very short period of time, starting swearing at each other. ‘F**k’ off is the most common one," said Nichols. Though no longer front and center; hopefully a few visitors still get to experience the occasional cursing parrot.

