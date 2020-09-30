Whataburger Finally Enters The Chicken Sandwich Wars With New Spicy Chicken Sandwich

2019 was seemingly the year of the chicken sandwich, as Popeye’s debut of their new chicken sandwich sent just about every fast food chain scrambling to find the next viral menu item. Since then fans of Whataburger have been asking the Texas based chain to end the debate by launching their own sandwich. Now, Whataburger has finally given in announcing this week that a new spicy chicken sandwich has been added to menus nationwide.

The "meticulously marinated" Spicy Chicken Sandwich at Whataburger is now available at all locations. The sandwich is a fried, marinated chicken filet, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and mayo on a toasted bun. "At Whataburger, we've spent time meticulously crafting the Spicy Chicken Sandwich recipe — and it shows with each bite. We can't wait for our guests to enjoy this extremely flavorful new, limited-time sandwich," said Whataburger's VP of marketing and innovation, Rich Scheffler.

Many fans of Whataburger are already claiming victory with this new chicken sandwich. Hopefully this time around long lines of customers waiting for the new sandwich doesn’t lead to drive-thru fighting. That being said, that may be the sign of victory in the chicken sandwich wars.

