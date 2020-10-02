Trailer Released For ‘Tiger King’ Star Doc Antle’s New Docuseries ‘Tiger Kingdom: More Than A King’

It has been months since the world was obsessed with the Netflix docuseries ‘Tiger King,’ and while most of the attention since then has gone to Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic, there is another character that many were enamored with at the time, Doc Antle. Now, Antle is back with a docuseries of his own. The first trailer for ‘Tiger Kingdom: More Than A King’ was released this week, and it seem Antle has plenty to say about his portrayal in ‘Tiger King.’

Video of Tiger Kingdom: More Than A King | Extended Trailer

Dr. Bhagavan “Doc” Antle is out to clear his name after the reaction to ‘Tiger King’ with a new docuseries focusing on his big cat sanctuary, along with his interesting lifestyle. “There are two sides of why we have done this project. ‘Tiger King’ has been interfering with our capacity to do our international conservation work by changing people’s views on saving tigers,” said Antle.

In the trailer, Antle mentions questions about his living arrangements, his rivals in the big cat world and his portrayal in the Netflix docuseries. The new docuseries will stream and be released on WEIV. For fans of ‘Tiger King’ it seems there is plenty more craziness on the way.

