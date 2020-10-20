Tony Lewis from The Outfield dead at 62

Tony Lewis, the lead singer of the band The Outfield, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 62. Lewis died in his hometown of London, though no cause of death has been announced at this time.

It is with great sadness and sorrow to announce that Tony Lewis has unexpectedly passed away. He was a beautiful soul who touched so many lives with his love, his spirit, and his music. He loved his fans dearly and enjoyed every opportunity he had when meeting all of you.-Team TL pic.twitter.com/Wiif4Ldt8v — Tony Lewis from The Outfield (@TonyLewisMusic) October 20, 2020

Lewis co-founded The Outfield in 1984, with Alan Jackman and John Spinks, putting out their debut album ‘Play Deep’ the next year. Best known for their hit song ‘Your Love’ off that album, the song became one of the biggest hits of the decade and continues to be played today. "It is with great sadness and sorrow to announce that Tony Lewis has unexpectedly passed away. He was a beautiful soul who touched so many lives with his love, his spirit, and his music," said a statement form Lewis’ website.

The British rocker had been working on a new EP expected to be released in 2021 before his death. Tony Lewis is survived by his wife, two daughters and three grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by many.

Via Fox News