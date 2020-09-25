Tom Hanks Admits To Paying Out Of Pocket For Two Iconic ‘Forrest Gump’ Scenes

‘Forrest Gump’ is one of the most successful films of all time, grossing $683 million since its 1994 release. There are many memorable moments throughout the film, but most would claim the Gump’s run across America as the film’s most iconic scene. However, despite the film’s success, Tom Hanks recently admitted the studio refused to pay for two iconic scenes, forcing Hanks to pay out of pocket to ensure they made it into the film.

$65 Million ROI for what ended up being an under 3-minute, but iconic movie scene. https://t.co/f3b31DKQEm — Ky Ekinci (@KyEkinci) September 25, 2020

While ‘Forrest Gump’ has become one of the most well-known film’s in movie history, Paramount wasn’t too sure about the project during the filming process. According to Hanks, the studio refused to increase the budget, putting at least two iconic scenes at risk of not being shot, including his character’s run across America. That’s when Hanks, and director Robert Zemeckis, decided to put up their own money to film the scenes.

“He said, ‘You and I are going to split that amount, and we’re going to give it back [to Paramount>. We’ll give you the money back, but you guys [Paramount> are going to have to share the profits a little bit more,” said Hanks. Luckily for Hanks the gamble worked out, and netted him an extra $65 million for his investment.

Via Indiewire