Employee’s ‘The Office’ Inspired Cat In Ceiling Prank Attempt Ends In Chaos

With ‘The Office’ still being watched by many fans, plenty have been inspired to try out their own pranks in the work place. Recently, one employees attempt at a prank went viral, though it didn’t go as planned. According to a recent Reddit post, an employee decided to place a speaker playing cat noises in the ceiling, only for the work place to break out into chaos over the noises.

Accounting worker claims 'Office'-inspired prank got department shut down for 3 hourshttps://t.co/q1P79IOk7n — Renda Lutz in DSM (@RendaInDSM) October 9, 2020

The story was shared by an anonymous Reddit user, who claimed the prank caused the office to shut down for hours. The person found an eight hour clip of cat noises, and played it on a speaker hidden in the ceiling. “You could only hear the cats if you listened real close. It sounded like there was a cat in the ceiling,” wrote the anonymous Redditor.

Sadly, the person’s prank didn’t go off like many did in ‘The Office’ as maintenance workers were called in to find the cat, and a conspiracy theory was developed by employees. “They eventually found the speaker, and shortly after everyone got an email from the big boss reprimanding the guilty party,” the prankster wrote. Hopefully their viral post doesn’t cause them any trouble at work.

Via Fox News