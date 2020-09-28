The Internet Rediscovered Eddie Murphy’s ‘Party All The Time’ Turning It Into A Viral Hit

The internet has helped unearth many gems from the past, but usually it involves something that wasn’t well known at any time. However, the latest discovery made by young web users is one that many hoped would never see the light of day again. Eddie Murphy’s 1985 song ‘Party All The Time’ was recently rediscovered, and the internet is giving the song a new set of reviews to deal with.

this song sounds like cocaine. — Khalil. (@khalilmsaadiq) September 25, 2020

Back in 1985, Eddie Murphy was a superstar from his comedy career, but like many stars of one industry, he had dreams of succeeding as a star in another field. With the help of Rick James, Murphy put out a song and music video for ‘Party All the Time,’ and while some critics described it as “Gumby goes disco,” it made it all the way to number two on the Billboard Hot 100.

Eddie Murphy x Rick James “Party All the Time” was mf’n bop and I’ll accept no other take https://t.co/nAV2fny8lA — -------------- -------- (@exavierpope) September 25, 2020

This song is a legit banger. https://t.co/SKosICHeWm — nortouQ (@nortouQ) September 25, 2020

-- the fact that these kids are just now discovering Eddie Murphy’s Party All The Time makes me feel olllddddd! -- pic.twitter.com/cmKNwim5No — -- (@Trese84) September 27, 2020

Now, 35 years later a younger generation is discovering the song for the first time. While some can’t help but laugh at the 80’s cheesiness of the song and video, others are surprised the song isn’t more well-known. With his hit song being played once again, maybe Eddie’s Murphy eventual comedy tour will involve some music as well.

Via Maxim