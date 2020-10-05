The American Airlines Center Garage Has Been Turned Into A Halloween Drive-Thru Experience

With many annual Halloween events cancelled, and some still up in the air, the American Airlines Center has decided to make sure everyone can have a Halloween experience this year. Over the weekend, the AAC held their first “Drive-Boo Halloween,” an event designed to give families something safe to do this Halloween season. The event takes place in the AAC garage and is a contactless drive-thru experience.

Vehicles line up for drive-thru experience "Drive-Boo Halloween" in American Airlines Center parking garage https://t.co/dQdKvWYSkY — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) October 4, 2020

The “Drive-Boo Halloween” will be held on Fridays and Saturdays all throughout October. The multi-level experience is kid friendly, with a more intense Halloween experience happening on the VIP floor. “For us it was a little bit tricky because we are so used to the extreme gore and blood. We had to take a different kind of approach,” said owner of Chunk Rocker studios and creator of the Drive-Boo Halloween event, Alex Lohmann.

After the first weekend, the event saw more adults than anticipated, according to Lohmann. “We don’t have anything else to do, we gotta do something,” said Quincy Monroe, a resident attending the event over the weekend. With many events cancelled, many are just happy to have some way to celebrate Halloween safely.

Via CBS DFW