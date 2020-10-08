Taco Bell Fans Sign Petition To Bring Back The Mexican Pizza

Over the last few months, Taco Bell has removed a number of fan favorites from their menu in an attempt to simplify the ordering process. While most of the items were forgotten quickly, the decision to remove the Mexican Pizza from the menu in September rocked many Taco Bell fans. Now, customers are letting their voice be heard, as a petition to bring back the Mexican Pizza has received nearly 70,000 signatures.

Guys please help save the mexican pizza from being taken off the taco bell menu it takes 30 seconds to sign ❤️ https://t.co/HnGyg3tBdn — tina bortion (@mattxmin) September 24, 2020

Started by digital entrepreneur Krish Jagirdar; the "Save the Mexican Pizza” petition has already attracted quite a lot of attention since first being posted on change.org last month. “Losing this item would not only be the loss of one of our favorite foods but a piece of our childhood & heritage as Indian Americans. Please band together, show support, and save the Mexican Pizza,” said Jagirdar.

The petition has 68,000 signatures thus far, with an end goal of 75,000. Along with the Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell has also cut the Nachos Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Spicy Tostada, 7-Layer Burrito, Shredded Chicken Soft Taco, Shredded Chicken Burrito and Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt from the menu. Hopefully Taco Bell sees this petition and decides to make a change.

Via Yahoo!