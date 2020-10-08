New Survey Reveals Each Generations Favorite Halloween Candy

There are many differences between each generation, but when it comes to Halloween one major similarity can be found; regardless of age, everyone loves candy. A recent survey sought to find each generation’s favorite Halloween candy, and while there was a surprising amount of similarities, there were plenty of clear generational gaps as well.

As households begin stocking up with candy, every generation wants to make sure their favorites are included. The survey, done by The Shaw Academy, asked 1,000 Americans in different age groups what their favorite candy was during their trick or treating days. While every generation agreed Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Snickers were favorites, the rest of their top five showed how each group differs.

Gen-Zers were the only group to list Twix and Hershey's Bars, while millennials for some reason ranked candy corn in their top five; a candy that was named the worst Halloween candy of all time last year. Gen-Xers had Milky Way and Almond Joy on their list, while boomers listed candy apples as their differing item. While there were many differences, at least everyone can safely stalk up on Reece’s and Snickers and know they won’t disappoint.

Via Fox News