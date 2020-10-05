Someone Recreated The Talking Heads' ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Music Video Using Video Game

Video games have become very realistic over the years, but the one thing that still separates the games from reality is the movement of the characters. Often times the unnatural movements make it clear the characters are in fact not real. Luckily, one animator found the perfect way to make these movements seem realistic, by perfectly recreated the Talking Heads' ‘Once In A Lifetime’ video using a video game.

Video of [SFM] G-Man - Once in a Lifetime

The video, made by animator Corey Laddo, takes the character G-Man from Half-Life: Alyx, and uses his odd movements to match those of David Byrne in the ‘Once In A Lifetime’ video. When first released, many fans of the game complained about the many “problems’ of the game, including G-Man’s unnatural movements. Now, Laddo has taken those movements and gave them a true purpose.

Laddo used the new Half-Life: Alyx's Source 2 Engine in order to make the very complex video. As seen the character oddly moves through the video, much like Byrne in the original form the 80’s, as the song plays. While it may not seem natural in the video game, these moves definitely fit into a David Byrne music video.

Via PC Gamer