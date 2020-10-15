Showtime Announces The Return Of ‘Dexter’ With Michael C. Hall On Board

With so many shows and movies being rebooted over the last few years, some fans may be feeling a bit fatigued with all the nostalgia. Still, Showtime found a way to get fans excited yet again, bringing back a beloved show with its original star on board. The network announced this week that ‘Dexter’ will return for a ten episode limited series, and will see the return of Michael C. Hall as the titular character.

‘Dexter’ ran on Showtime for eight seasons, from 2006 to 2013. While the series finale was panned by many, there is excited for its return as Clyde Phillips, who was the showrunner for the series during its peak, will return as well. “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series,” said Gary Levine, Showtime's co-president of entertainment.

Not much is known about the limited series, other than the ten episode series is scheduled to premiere in the Fall of 2021. During its original run, Hall earned 5 Emmy nominations for his portrayal of Dexter Morgan. Hopefully, the reboot can reach that same level.

Via Entertainment Weekly