Sammy Hagar Issues Basketball Challenge To The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea

The NBA season may be approaching the finish line, but two famous fans aren’t quite ready for it to end. With the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat currently in the finals, noted Lakers super fan Flea, from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, recently took to social media to wish the team good luck and show his support. However, in the comment section former Van Halen front man Sammy Hagar issued a basketball challenge even more compelling than watching the pros.

A post shared by Flea (@flea333) on Oct 5, 2020 at 10:32am PDT

On the post, which featured Flea and his wife Melody in full Lakers gear, Hagar commented “OK, ya’ll I’m here to stir up trouble. My wife Kari and I challenge you two a little half quart 2 on 2 but we’ll be wearing warrior gear.” While the Golden State Warriors didn’t make it to the playoffs this year, Hagar still let his fandom be known, offering to take on Flea in a game featuring both of their wives.

Of course, Flea wasn’t going to back down from the challenge, writing “Any time!” Hopefully if this game goes down, there are plenty of videos for fans to enjoy.

Via Metalhead Zone