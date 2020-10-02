Sales Of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ Triple Thanks To Viral Skateboarding Video

As any Fleetwood Mac fan knows; sometimes you just have to stop what you’re doing and jam out to sweet sounds of Stevie Nicks. Now, the rest of the world is finding this out too, due to a viral video of a man skateboarding and lip syncing to ‘Dreams.’ Thanks to the video, sales of Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit have tripled as fans seek to experience the same feelings as the man in the video.

Recently a video went viral, posted by TikTok user “@420doggface208, showing a man skateboarding and drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice, straight from the bottle, while passionately lip syncing to Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams.’ This video has since taken a life of its own, garnering donations and viral fame for the man in the video, Nathan Apodaca. However, it has also helped sales of the 1977 hit, as since going viral sales for the song are up 184%.

The band showed their appreciation too, as the official Fleetwood Mac Twitter page shared the video, saying “We love this!” Apodaca has posted other videos lip syncing beloved songs while skateboarding, but none give off the same energy as the ‘Dreams’ video. That is a feeling most only can wish to achieve.

