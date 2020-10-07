Pizza Shop Goes Viral For Offering Positive Message With Delivery For $1

There are many reasons people choose delivery over going out to eat. While sometimes it increases the cost; time, convenience and overall laziness can be very persuading when choosing how to get dinner. Now, a pizza shop in New York has gone viral for giving customers yet another reason to choose delivery.

For $1, Vinnie’s Pizzeria in Brooklyn, New York is offering a message of positivity with a customer’s food delivery. According to their menu, customers can also order “comforting words” which comes in the form of the delivery person, who will “look you straight in the eyes and tell you, “EVERYTHING’S GONNA BE OK AND YOU’RE DOING THE BEST YOU CAN.”

The restaurant has already received 50 orders since adding the comforting words option to their menu. “I think in the grand scheme of things we want to bring some light in this dark time,” said delivery person Mikey Monteiro. No longer will shame come with a customer’s massive pizza order, as long as they include the $1 comforting words.

Via The Takeout