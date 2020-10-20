Latest Viral Trend Has People Sharing Their Gas Station Orders And It Includes Plenty Of Junk Food

For normal every day meals, most people try to keep things simple and not go too crazy with unhealthy options. However, when it comes to eating on the road; all health rules go out the window. The latest viral trend has people showing off their gas station orders, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise most people are fueling up on junk food.

It is unknown when the #GasStationOrder challenge began, but it has quickly become popular on social media, mainly TikTok. Some people are even giving credit to their favorite gas stations that they shop at most frequently. The most common purchases include candy, energy drinks, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, cured meats and Arizona Iced Tea.

While most gas station do offer healthy alternatives, it appears most are going straight for the junk food with no shame. Something about being on the road clearly gives people reason to drop their diet. As long as gas stations don’t catch on, many more road trips fueled by snacks shall occur.

Via Fox News