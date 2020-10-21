‘Peanuts’ holiday specials won't air on television anymore as Apple+ announces exclusive deal

One of the great holiday television traditions is on the move, marking the end of an era. For the first time since the 1960’s, the Peanuts holiday specials won’t appear on television, instead entering into the streaming wars. Apple+ announced this week a deal with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions for all things ‘Peanuts,’ meaning the beloved specials will now appear exclusively on the streaming service.

.@AppleTV announced today an expanded partnership with WildBrain for new original Peanuts shows and specials, and a second season of #SnoopyinSpace produced at our Vancouver studio! https://t.co/C0HQrjqFGG pic.twitter.com/WZuCssaXrs — WildBrain (@WildBrainHQ) October 19, 2020

Just weeks before many were anticipating celebrating Halloween by watching ‘It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,’ Apple+ announced they will have to use their streaming service to do so. Luckily, they have decided to give disappointed fans the chance to view all the holiday specials for free on specific dates. For the ‘Peanuts’ Halloween special, fans can stream it for free from October 30 to November 1.

As for the other beloved holiday specials; ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ can be seen on the streaming service for free from November 25 to November 27, and A ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ From December 13 To December 15. Apple also announced plans for new specials for Mother's Day, Earth Day, New Year's Eve and a back-to-school. This move will definitely convince plenty of people to sign up for Apple+.

