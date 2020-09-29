Someone Made A Video Of Paul Rudd Dancing To ‘September’ And It Quickly Went Viral

The 21st of September may have passed, but Earth, Wind & Fire fans are making sure to get plenty of listens in before the calendar switches over to October. Luckily, the internet is providing plenty of new ways to enjoy the group’s classic hit. In the latest viral video, someone took clips of actor Paul Rudd dancing set to ‘September,’ and the internet loves it.

it’s time pic.twitter.com/c6DqnpxZkL — paul rudd dancing to (@pauldancing) September 21, 2020

The viral video comes from the twitter page ‘Paul Rudd Dancing to,’ which seemingly takes the many clips of Rudd dancing in television in movie appearances, and sets the compilations to different songs. Given the month, it’s no surprise that the ‘September’ version took off, racking up over three million views. Some of the Rudd dances include scenes from ‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘The Tonight Show,’ ‘Anchorman 2’ and ‘Ant-Man.’

As seen in the many clips, Rudd clearly likes to show off his dance moves on screen, even if some are a little unconventional. Since going viral, many have suggested other songs to set Rudd’s dance moves to. Hopefully the twitter profile can find a way to top the ‘September’ version.

