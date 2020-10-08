Mel Gibson Stars As A Much More Intense Version Of Santa Claus In New ‘Fatman’ Trailer

With new Christmas movies coming out every year, Hollywood is constantly looking for new ways to build a story around the holiday. A trailer for the upcoming film ‘Fatman’ starring Mel Gibson was released this week and it definitely shows they found an original take on Santa Claus. As seen in the now viral trailer, Gibson plays a gun toting, action star version of Santa.

Video of FATMAN Trailer (2020) Mel Gibson, Walton Goggins, Thriller Movie

In the film, Gibson plays a broke and bitter Santa Claus that makes a deal with the U.S. military once his business begins to decline. However, Gibson’s character is detoured by an assassin, hired by a twelve year old angry after receiving a lump of coal for Christmas. The trailer shows off plenty of action scenes, with gun fights included.

The film also stars Walton Goggins as the assassin hired to kill Santa. ‘Fatman’ comes from writer-directors Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms, and will hit select theaters November 13, before digital release on November 17. With this new Christmas movie, the holidays should be way more intense this year.

Via Entertainment Weekly