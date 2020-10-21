Man gets arrested after drunkenly breaking into McDonalds looking for chicken nuggets

When it comes to McDonalds’ Chicken McNuggets, the craving can be extremely hard to resist. That feeling only gets intensified when alcohol is added to the mix. A man in Ohio was arrested recently after drunkenly breaking into a McDonalds in his search for chicken nuggets.

Drunk man breaks into McDonald’s looking for chicken nuggets pic.twitter.com/7WazEjlcwn — Vihar Gadhesariya (@gvihark) October 21, 2020

The 25 year old man was arrested after breaking into the McDonalds in Westlake, Ohio, last week at 1:30 am, and setting off alarms. According to reports, the man was “surprised that no one was there to take his order,” and instead decided to go in and help himself. When police arrived, he exited through the front door, which was open and was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

Many online seem to commiserate with the man, as though they wouldn’t break in, they understand the feeling of being denied their chicken nugget craving. He now faces misdemeanor charges, but at least he now has a pretty interesting story about an unfortunate night.

Via Fox News