Viral Kitchen Hack Shows Everyone How To Avoid Food Spills When Cooking

Anyone who has spent time in the kitchen has experienced finishing a great meal only to realize the mess that was made in the process. Food spills while cooking have always seemed inevitable, as sometimes it’s nearly impossible not to have some remnants of food not end up all over the kitchen. However, a new viral kitchen hack has finally revealed to the world the way to avoid these food spills.

@drewisgooden I found an actual good life hack. Please let me post this tiktok pic.twitter.com/qF417SGmIb — RollnUnderTheBus (@rollnbus) October 1, 2020

In the video, TikTok user Andrew Gatt shows viewers how to simply avoid food spills when pouring from a bowl. To demonstrate, Gatt pours egg yolks into a pan from a bowl. However, to avoid the tad bit of leftover egg form ending up on the counter, Gatt simply continued to turn the bowl, using physics to get that last remaining egg back in the bowl.

“How old were you when you learned this life hack?” Gatt captioned the video. Many online were shocked they hadn’t previously thought of this, where others were just happy to finally not have leftover food drip onto their counters. Thanks to this video, the kitchen cleanup process just got a little easier.

Via Fox News