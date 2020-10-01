James Van Der Beek Announces Family Is Moving To Texas

There seems to be a lot of people moving to Texas these days, and now the Lone Star state is adding a celebrity as a resident. Actor James Van der Beek announces recently that his family is moving from California to Texas. Though they will miss the west coast, everyone seems excited for their new adventures in Texas.

James Van der Beek made the announcement on Instagram this week, as his family embarks on a ten day road trip to their new home. While Van der Beek didn’t say where the family was moving in his post, his wife, Kimberly, revealed the destination for herself, James, their five kids and two newly adopted rescue puppies. “Sometimes a fuller life begins with an empty house. Leaving Los Angeles incredibly grateful for all the friends and memories we’ve made here. Onto the next big adventure!” said James Van der Beek in his Instagram post.

The family has been sharing their moving process on social media, with many fans commenting on their move. While it is unknown where in Texas the family is moving, many Texans are already welcoming them to the Lone Star State. Soon the Van der Beek’s will be full blown Texans.

