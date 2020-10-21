Gwen Stefani recreates hits from throughout her career as country songs

Throughout her career, Gwen Stefani has succeeded in a number of genres; from rock to ska to pop and even hip hop. Now it appears her relationship with country star Blake Shelton has influenced the singer to try out another style. Stefani recreated a number of her hit songs throughout her career as country songs, although fans might not actually get to buy this album.

Video of Gwen Stefani&#039;s Gone Country

Appearing in an infomercial sketch on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ this week, Stefani jokingly promoted a new “Gwen's Gone Country” album. In the sketch, Stefani wears a cowboy hat while playing snippets of some of her most well-known hits as country songs. Some of the songs used were; ‘Don't Speak,’ ‘Spiderwebs’ and ‘Hollaback Girl.’

“Order today, there's no doubt you'll love it," Fallon joked while promoting the fake album. While the country versions were just for the sketch, some fans were hoping it leads to a full length country release at some point. Now fans will just have to wait for the Blake Shelton ska album in response.

