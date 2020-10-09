Gwen Stefani Gives Fans A Blast From The Past Going Back To Pink Hair

Back in the 90’s, Gwen Stefani was known not only as the lead singer of No Doubt, but for her easily recognizable full head of pink hair. Now, The X-Factor judge is giving fans a blast form the past, after showing off a new pink streak in her hair during a recent photoshoot. As seen in the now viral photos, Stefani added a pink streak to her hair, the same shade of pink she used to have back in the day.

Gwen Stefani – poses for photoshoot in Calabasas https://t.co/VroPXdDVgx pic.twitter.com/pqF8fN7b5S — Luvcelebs (@luvClebs) October 9, 2020

Gwen Stefani was spotted posing for a photoshoot in Calabasas, California on Wednesday, but what fans were really surprised about was the new color in her hair. Stefani commented on her former look in an interview last year saying, “If you go through a breakup or a really big change in your life, sometimes you go ahead and change your hair to try to, I don’t know, wash whatever feelings those are out of your hair.”

It is unknown what reasoning Stefani had for the hair change this time around, but whatever it is fans are all about it. Hopefully she keeps this look for a while; as many fans are want to see more pink hair looks.

