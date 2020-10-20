Girl Scouts Reveal New French Toast Inspired Cookie

It may still be October, but girl scout cookie season is quickly approaching. Once the calendar turns, fans of the seasonal treats will be looking to buy up as many boxes as possible. While most currently only have Halloween candy on their mind, the Girl Scouts have revealed their newest cookie to get people excited for their return.

.@girlscouts is kicking off the 2021 #GirlScoutCookie season with the new French toast–inspired Toast-Yay!™ cookie! Available in select areas. Get the deets: https://t.co/ZCzzH8HpIA pic.twitter.com/jrMwWMomPH — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) August 18, 2020

The new “Toast-Yay” girl scout cookie is inspired by French toast, and is described as “full of French toast flavor and flair and stamped with the trusted Girl Scouts’ signature trefoil on top.” The new cookie will be available in select areas, as there are different starting times and selections in different regions around the country.

Many are hoping the new Toast-Yay cookie ends up in their area, so they can give the toast-shaped cookie a try. While most girl scouts will return to normal sales this year, some will still offer online services to get the beloved cookies to as many people as possible. Hopefully plenty of Toast-Yay’s are included in this year’s orders.

Via Yahoo!