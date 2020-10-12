Sammy Hagar And Michael Anthony Pay Tribute To Eddie Van Halen During Recent Performance

There Was A Moment Of Silent Before Their Group Played the Van Halen Hit, ‘Right Now’

October 12, 2020
JT On Air
JT's World
Sammy_Hagar

Rebecca Sapp / Stringer

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
JT
Music
Music News

Since Eddie Van Halen passed away last week, the tributes from fans and fellow musicians have been flooding social media. Over the weekend, two former bandmates paid their respects by honoring the guitar legend the only way they know how. Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony had a moment of silence, before playing the Van Halen hit, ‘Right Now,’ at their live show.

Performing with their band, The Circle, at Sammy Hagar’s birthday bash on Catalina Island, the two former Van Halen members paid special tribute to Eddie Van Halen. “So I would like to ask for just a quick moment of silence, please. And you know why,” said Hagar to the limited crowd before pausing for a few seconds and starting ‘Right Now.’

Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family.

A post shared by Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) on

Hagar made headlines last week when he revealed he and Eddie had ended their past conflicts and had started building a relationship again in private. While Hagar’s birthday bashes are usually quite wild, this year’s version took on a different tone, as Hagar said he was “devastated’ by the passing of Eddie Van Halen. As many fans agreed, his performance was a fitting tribute.

Via Louder

Tags: 
Van Halen
Eddie Van Halen
tribute
Right Now
Sammy Hagar
Michael Anthony
The Circle
viral