Fisherman Shares Video Of Unexpected Battle With Crocodile

When it comes to fishing, most are forced to wait hours for the excitement of actually catching a fish. However, when the first bite comes, the thrill of reeling in the line to see what’s on the other end makes the wait worth it. For one fisherman in Australia, he got a little more excitement than he was expecting when he pulled up a crocodile on his line.

As seen in the now viral video, the fisherman reels in his fishing line only for a crocodile to emerge from the water. While most would give up on their pole due to fear, this fisherman held on, fighting for his pole for the entirety of the video. “Anyone want to get that back for me?” the man in heard saying in the clip.

The video has since been shared over 11,000 times, as most are shocked he fought off the crocodile for that long, and actually won. When it finally snaps away, the fisherman reveals a completely destroyed lure. Hopefully next time he catches something he can actually safely reel in.

