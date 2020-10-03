El Fenix On Lemmon Announces Closure After 60 Years In Dallas

Yet another local favorite has decided to shut its doors, as after 60 years El Fenix Mexican Restaurant on Lemmon Avenue in Dallas has closed. The announcement was made on Friday, as the Dallas location decided not to renew their lease amid recent struggles.

First opening on September 1, 1960, El Fenix on Lemmon had become a favorite to many in the area, mainly due to their famous enchiladas. “We would like to thank our guests for over 60 years at our Lemmon location. Given current conditions, unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to not renew our lease," said Mike Karns, founder and CEO of El Fenix’s parent company, Local Favorite Restaurants.

Local Favorite Restaurants operates 14 El Fenix restaurants in the DFW area. While the Lemmon location is closed for good, there remain four other locations in the Dallas area, along with restaurants in Plano, Fort Worth, Arlington and more. While many are disappointed with this decision, luckily El Fenix enchiladas are just a bit of a drive away at another location.

Via Dallas News