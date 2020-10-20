New ‘Back To The Future’ DVD Reveals Ben Stiller Auditioned To Play Marty McFly

There are some classic films that are so beloved, the actors and actresses that star in the movie become synonymous with that role throughout their career. This is especially true in the case of ‘Back To The Future’ which saw Michael J. Fox star as the lead character, Marty McFly. However, a new DVD release for the film has revealed the audition tapes for the lead role, and it included some familiar names that have fans now asking, “what if?”

Back To The Future: Ben Stiller's Audition For Marty McFly Is Pretty Great https://t.co/BeXqFvbLUs — GameSpot Universe (@GSUniverse) October 19, 2020

The new 4K UHD DVD of the entire ‘Back To The Future’ trilogy was released this week, but the biggest surprise came in one of the DVD’s bonus features. Included were the audition tapes for Marty McFly, which included a young Ben Stiller trying out for the role. While Stiller would later become a household name, at that point he had yet to star in any major films.

Other actors that tried out for the role include C Thomas Howell and Jon Cryer. Billy Zane trying out for the role of Biff Tannen and Kyra Sedgwick auditioning to play Jennifer Parker were also included. While most can’t imagine ‘Back To The Future’ starring anyone else, these names would have definitely made for a much different film.

Via Gamespot