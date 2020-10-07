DFW Restaurant, Kobe Steaks, Closing After 40 Years

A birthday staple has closed their doors for good in DFW. Addison hibachi restaurant Kobe Steaks announced this week they will be closing after shutting down temporarily back in March. Kobe Steaks joins a growing list of beloved Dallas restaurants to announce their closure.

40-year-old Addison hibachi restaurant Kobe Steaks shutters permanently https://t.co/US3MXvNj6t — Eater Dallas (@EaterDallas) October 7, 2020

The announcement was made by the restaurant on their Facebook page on October 6th. “We will be forever grateful to our friends and loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years. It has truly been a pleasure and an honor to have served you. We wish good health for you and your loved ones during these uncertain times,” their post read.

First opening in the metroplex in 1980, Kobe Steaks became a favorite to many over the years. Many fans commented their memories of the hibachi restaurant, with plenty mentioning the many birthdays they spent there. While there are other hibachi restaurants in DFW, Kobe Steaks will surely be missed.

Via Dallas Eater