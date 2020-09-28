DFW Millionaire Goes To White House In Attempt To Get Joe Exotic Out Of Prison

It has been six months since everyone was seemingly obsessed with the world of Tiger sanctuaries, thanks to the Netflix series ‘Tiger King.’ While Carole Baskin has remained on many people’s minds over that time, the series’ other star, Joe Exotic, has remained in a Ft Worth jail. Now, a millionaire from DFW has joined the fight to free Joe Exotic, recently traveling to the White House to personally deliver legal papers to free Exotic.

A group of lawyers that refer to themselves as “Team Tiger” recently received help in their fight to free Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage. Eric Love, a millionaire in North Texas sent a handwritten letter to the president asking for Exotic to be pardoned, and recently had Netflix cameras follow him as he travelled to the white house to hand delivery legal papers claiming Exotic’s innocence.

“When you think about precious cargo [the document>, it’s beyond precious. Because it’s someone’s life. This is somebody’s entire life. This is their freedom. This is it,” said Love. Exotic is currently in the inmate medical center at the federal prison in Fort Worth, with a scheduled release date of 2037. His team is hoping the addition of Love helps free Exotic much sooner.

Via CBS DFW