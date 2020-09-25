DFW Entrepreneur To Join The Cast Of ‘Shark Tank’ As A Guest Host

Thanks to Mark Cuban, there is plenty of DFW representation on the investment show ‘Shark Tank.’ Now, the upcoming season will add yet another personality with roots in the metroplex. According to reports, TOMS founder and Arlington native, Blake Mycoskie will be joining the cast as a guest host for the upcoming season.

Dallas' most famous shoe entrepreneur jumps in as new Shark Tank judge https://t.co/qXsdhQ2baS — CultureMap Dallas (@CultureMapDAL) September 24, 2020

With the addition of Mycoskie, there is now an even greater chance of seeing one of the products sold on the show popping up in DFW. Along with Mycoskie, the upcoming season will also feature Austin Jeweler Kendra Scott joining Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary in various episodes. It is unclear which episodes will include the Texas natives.

Mycoskie dropped out of SMU to start his own business, and has since found success as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and bestselling author. While he is best known for starting the shoe company TOMS, he has also had some reality television experience, appearing on ‘The Amazing Race’ in 2001. Adding Mycoskie to the show will definitely give ‘Shark Tank’ plenty of Texas pride.

