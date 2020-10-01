Blondie’s Debbie Harry Gives Miley Cyrus Stamp Of Approval For ‘Heart Of Glass’ Cover

Miley Cyrus gained some new fans this week after releasing a recent performance of her covering the Blondie song ‘Heart of Glass.’ While many fans loved the new cover version, Cyrus got the ultimate stamp of approval when Debbie Harry tweeted about the performance. The Blondie frontwoman called Cyrus’ version “divine” in a recent tweet.

Miley Cyrus’ cover of ‘Heart of Glass’ comes from her September 19th performance where she also played her latest single, ‘Midnight Sky.’ The stream and download version of the performance was released this week, and Debbie Harry was one of many to give it a listen. “Once @MileyCyrus covered "Heart of Glass" and it was divine,” Harry tweeted of the performance.

This is not the first cover song Cyrus has released. Previously she has covered Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish You Were Here,’ Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene,’ Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Landslide’ and Paul Simon’s ‘50 Ways to Leave Your Lover.’ Hopefully more covers of classic songs are on the way.

Via New York Post