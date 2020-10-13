Texas Couple Goes Viral For Hilarious Photo Shoot Celebrating Empty Nest

For many people, their social media is flooded on a daily basis with photos of their friends’ kids. From the moment parents find out they are expected a child, all the way through sending their kids off to school; parents make sure everyone knows what’s going on with their children. However, one Texas couple went viral recently after skipping the child photo shoot, and instead having one of their own celebrating finally becoming empty nesters.

After their youngest child moved out of their house after getting married, Dalila and Juan Perez decided to celebrate the occasion in a very unique way. The couple hired a photographer and staged photos normally seen when a couple announces their pregnancy, but instead celebrating their new empty household. The photographer shared the photos, and they quickly went viral.

“The hardest part was seeing the first one leave because we weren't ready for the detachment and it hurts. By the time the last one left, we were ready for it because we knew that our children can have great and productive lives away from home,” said Dalila Perez. Thanks to this couple, soon social media with be flooded with empty nest photo shoots.

Via Fox News