Bush Frontman Gavin Rossdale Shows Off Physique In Shirtless Tennis Photo

Last week, fans were shocked when Gwen Stefani revealed a throwback look, after adding a pink streak in her hair, reminiscent of her style from the 90’s. Now, the singer’s ex-husband has revealed a new look of his own, and fans are quite impressed. Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale was photographed recently while at a tennis court, and the shirtless photo shows off the singer’s impressive physique.

Gavin Rossdale reveals honed physique as he strips off after working up a sweat on LA tennis court https://t.co/V4a6BhKtKN — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 12, 2020

As seen in the photos, Rossdale was out playing tennis with a friend, showing off his new look. Apparently Rossdale, who has been a Tennis fan since he was a kid growing up in London, has been playing the game throughout quarantine. Many fans commented on his look, adding that the tennis matches are clearly working.

Unlike his ex-wife, there was no new hairdo to show off, but Rossdale did add some pink to his look as well, wearing pink socks while playing. The Bush frontman recently revealed new music, releasing the band's latest album ‘The Kingdom’ in July. Maybe all this working out is to get ready for a tour in the near future.

Via Daily Mail