Brian Baumgartner From ‘The Office’ Shares Story Of Embarrassing Fan Encounter

For many fans of ‘The Office,’ seeing one of the actors in another show or film can be distracting, as all they can think about is the characters they play in the beloved series. Apparently, seeing one of them in real life is even weirder though, at least based on the story that Brian Baumgartner recently shared on social media. According to the actor, he recently ran into some fans of the show, leading to an extremely awkward exchange.

Brian Baumgartner, who played fan favorite “Kevin” in the series, recently spotted some fans while at their airport, and tried to make their day. As seen in the photo, two people at the baggage claim were holding signs reading “Scotts Tots,” a reference to an episode from the series. “I keep wondering who they were picking up at the airport.... I walked right up to them and asked if they knew where the bathroom was,” said Baumgartner.

Sadly Baumgartner wasn’t recognized, and instead felt shame as he walked away. Many fans were amused, as they couldn’t imagine not recognizing a character from the show. While Baumgartner was embarrassed many fans were happy to find out even he has Kevin like moments in real life.

Via Buzzfeed