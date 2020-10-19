Better Midler Assures ‘Hocus Pocus’ Fans She Will Be In Upcoming Sequel

As ‘Hocus Pocus’ fans await the return of the beloved Disney Halloween classic, details on the film have begun to emerge. One major thing fans have wanted to know since the reboot was first announced is if all three original stars would return for the sequel. Now, that has been confirmed as Bette Midler recently said she was on board for ‘Hocus Pocus 2.’

The other two stars of the 1993 film ‘Hocus Pocus,’ Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, had previously hinted at their return. Now, with Bette Midler confirming she will be in the film, it appears all three original Sanderson sisters will be in the Disney+ reboot. When asked if she would be a part of the upcoming film, Midler said “Of course! As soon as we sign on the dotted line.”

There are still few details about the reboot, as no release date has been announced. Along with the return of the three stars, the film will be directed by Adam Shankman. While the sequel won’t be out in time for Halloween 2020, at least fans know they will soon have a new Halloween favorite to go along with the beloved original.

Via Yahoo!