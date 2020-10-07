Austin City Limits Announces Plans For 3 Day Virtual Event

While many music fans throughout Texas were hoping they’d be traveling to the capital for Austin City Limits this weekend, like many events over the past few months the music festival has been cancelled. However, this week festival organizers announced plans for a three day virtual event happening this weekend instead. Streaming on YouTube from October 9 through 11, ACL Music Fest will go on, albeit in a much different form.

Starting at 7:30 P.M. on Friday, the ACL Music Fest will stream past performances from many beloved artists, including; Willie Nelson, Paul McCartney, Radiohead and more. “ACL Fest 2020 will provide fans a connection to their greatest memories of ACL’s past, where they were and who they were with, and the sensation of experiencing live music outdoors with thousands of people who share a common sense of pride in community and love of music,” said a release.

ACL wants to make sure there is still plenty of Texas representation during the virtual event, so there will also be tips about Texas barbecue throughout the programming. While it won’t be the same as previous years, at least fans can relive the past, without the cost of a festival weekend.

Via Dallas Culture Map