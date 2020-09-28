A Sober Response To Dax Shepard’s Public Relapse by JT

Late last week, media mogul and celebrity trophy-husband Dax Shepard admitted to having relapsed after what would have been his 16th sobriety birthday. I’ve only recently opened up about my own recovery, thanks in no small part to Dax.

I’ve been sober for close to nine years, but haven’t been near as open or vulnerable as Dax has. He’s been consistently public in his journey and how it plays in to everyday life in Hollywood and as Kristen Bell’s husband/baby daddy. There’s a reason we have few celebrities who speak as candidly about “the program” as Dax does. A common theme in twelve step programs is refraining from promotion in media, and Dax’ relapse plays right into why. There is a certain fear that public failure might deter a newcomer from starting down this path at all. I tend to agree with Dax that this concern is particularly outdated and would love to see more celebrities with long term sobriety speak as openly and specifically as he does. To take it a step further, I’m not only thankful Dax is so transparent about his recovery, I’m thankful he was so transparent about his relapse.

You see, I’m no better than Dax, or any alcoholic/drug addict who hasn’t had near a decade of sobriety without relapsing. I’m no better than the person out there still struggling, not yet to live one sober day. Dax’ relapse is a reminder of how close I am today to my next drink or drug. This is a positive thing, not a negative. Long-term sobriety should be celebrated, but I must work to stay humbled by the thought of what life might be like if I myself relapsed. I’m not cured of my demons just because I haven’t transgressed since December of 2011. I have to work hard every day to hold on to this amazing second chance I’ve been graced.

I’m thankful that Dax has been so brutally honest in his successes and now his failures. It’s the reason I’m able to write this very passage today.

If you have any questions I’m happy to answer them via direct message on any of my social media channels.